Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,072. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2755 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

