Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 2,768 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10,062.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,398,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5,740.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 328,479 shares during the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,563,000.

VFH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. 125,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,517. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

