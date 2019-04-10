Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Boot Barn worth $32,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Boot Barn by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boot Barn by 38.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Boot Barn by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $246,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NYSE BOOT opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $878.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

