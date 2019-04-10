Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $30,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bonanza-creek-energy-inc-bcei-holdings-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.