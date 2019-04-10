Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.9% of Chemical Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 21,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $369.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $436.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.48.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

