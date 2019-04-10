Boeing (BA) Given a $436.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $436.00 price target by analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing to $500.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.48.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $369.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

