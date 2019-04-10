BNP Paribas Upgrades SKF (SKFRY) to Neutral

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SKF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SKF from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 57,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,904. SKF has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. SKF had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SKF will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

