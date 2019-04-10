BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $13.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/blbb-advisors-llc-has-13-22-million-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.