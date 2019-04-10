Blackstone Group LP (BX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 308,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $7,341,649.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 494,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $82,710,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,630,000 after buying an additional 1,387,663 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,829,000 after buying an additional 844,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,545,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,197,000 after buying an additional 749,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.43. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

