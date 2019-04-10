BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) CEO Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 48,622 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,373,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BJ opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bjs-wholesale-club-holdings-inc-bj-ceo-christopher-j-baldwin-sells-48622-shares-2.html.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.