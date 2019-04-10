BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

