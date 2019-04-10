BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) SVP Brian Mueller Sells 2,953 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $277,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -276.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,968,000.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

