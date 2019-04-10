BidaskClub Upgrades R1 RCM (RCM) to “Strong-Buy”

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.11. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 145.94%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 53.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,925,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,603,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,255,000 after purchasing an additional 746,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth $7,465,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

