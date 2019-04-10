BidaskClub Downgrades German American Bancorp. (GABC) to Sell

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Hovde Group upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $749.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,698.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $79,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,849 shares of company stock valued at $169,590. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in German American Bancorp. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in German American Bancorp. by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

