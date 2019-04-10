BHP Group (BBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.79

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 88936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
Several analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
