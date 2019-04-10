BetaCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $288.00 (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, BetaCoin has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. BetaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $288.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011421 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00049758 BTC.

BetaCoin Coin Profile

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . BetaCoin’s official website is betacoin.info

Buying and Selling BetaCoin

BetaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

