Bemis (BMS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of BMS opened at $55.20 on Friday. Bemis has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Bemis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bemis during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bemis by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bemis during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

