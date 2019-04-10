Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12,790.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bell-rock-capital-llc-trims-holdings-in-ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-scz.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.