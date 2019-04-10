Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $67,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bell Rock Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $738,471,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

