Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE BZH opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.50. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.10 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,426,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 564,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 375,866 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,374,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after acquiring an additional 373,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 251.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 365,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 999,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.