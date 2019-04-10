BBA Aviation plc (BBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 257.27 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. BBA Aviation has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19.

Get BBA Aviation alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.81) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone acquired 45,240 shares of BBA Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £108,576 ($141,873.77). Also, insider Stephen King acquired 60,000 shares of BBA Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,569.58). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 113,603 shares of company stock worth $27,967,994.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BBA Aviation plc (BBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bba-aviation-plc-bba-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-11th.html.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.