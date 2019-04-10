Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BDEV opened at GBX 607.60 ($7.94) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 625.60 ($8.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51.
Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate development company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barratt Developments will post 6846.99999708193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
