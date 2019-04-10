Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BDEV opened at GBX 607.60 ($7.94) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 625.60 ($8.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate development company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barratt Developments will post 6846.99999708193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.99) in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 651.92 ($8.52).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/barratt-developments-plc-bdev-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-11th.html.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.