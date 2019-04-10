Barclays PLC Has $118,000 Position in GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,048,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 627.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 411,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLYC. BidaskClub lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.76.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

