Barclays PLC Has $112,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CCRN opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 million, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

