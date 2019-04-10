Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TACO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

