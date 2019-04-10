Bank of The West Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of The West Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bank-of-the-west-decreases-position-in-vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf.html.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.