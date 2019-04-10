Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (UTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Unitil worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Unitil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Unitil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE UTL opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $813.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.08. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.10 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (UTL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-reduces-holdings-in-unitil-co-utl.html.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.