Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Addus Homecare worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of ADUS opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.27 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 705 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $45,211.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 2,098 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $137,230.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,682.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $683,286. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

