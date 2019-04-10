Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 10,410 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,066,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

