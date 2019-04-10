Bank of Edwardsville Takes $235,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,894,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,150,000 after acquiring an additional 882,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,353,000 after acquiring an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

