Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Omnicell worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $150,087.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,055.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $571,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,674 shares of company stock worth $7,294,010 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

