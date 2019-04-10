Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 135,978 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.60% of Ennis worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ennis by 26.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ennis during the third quarter worth about $190,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 438.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $548.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 135,978 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bank-of-america-corp-de-acquires-135978-shares-of-ennis-inc-ebf.html.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.