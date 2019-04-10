Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Bank of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 37,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-bought-by-berman-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.