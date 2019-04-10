Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 180 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $302.68 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $361.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Frank A. St sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $580,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,286.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

