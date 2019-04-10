Bancorp (TBBK) Cut to C at TheStreet

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $478.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Bancorp had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 38,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 210,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

