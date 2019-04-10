Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLX stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.
