Ball (BLL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $58.10 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ball has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,824,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Ball by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ball by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

