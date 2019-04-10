Baidu (BIDU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.13.
Shares of BIDU opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.
