Baidu (BIDU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of BIDU opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $284.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 429,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,553,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

