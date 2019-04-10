Baidu (BIDU) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $236.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.13.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $176.78. 3,463,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Baidu has a 52-week low of $153.78 and a 52-week high of $284.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Baidu by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

