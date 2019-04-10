Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $61.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $590,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $485,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,763 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/badger-meter-bmi-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.