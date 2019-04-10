Avaya Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 21,289 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,145% compared to the average volume of 656 put options.

Several analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Avaya had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

