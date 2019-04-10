AudioCoin (ADC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, AudioCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $405,525.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005310 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00024507 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012236 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00146213 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009091 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002956 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001154 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 960,700,914 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

