Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $734,285,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $746,818,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

