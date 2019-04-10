Aries Wealth Management Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $291,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $234,256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $215,899,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $168,740,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

