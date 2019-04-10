Aries Wealth Management Lowers Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Zynga were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,171.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 269.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $178,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 512,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 127,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $549,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,292 shares of company stock worth $4,417,833 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aries Wealth Management Lowers Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/aries-wealth-management-lowers-position-in-zynga-inc-znga.html.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.