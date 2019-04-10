Arconic Inc (ARNC) Receives $22.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $528,024.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Plant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $652,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arconic by 1,764.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,395 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. Arconic’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

