Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 791.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,787,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,723,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,985,060,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $968.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $275.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy aapl” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

