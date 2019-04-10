APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $3,439,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,592,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Douglas Collier sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,623,560.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,579.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,598 shares of company stock worth $7,842,411. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $38.00 price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

LZB stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.95. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $467.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

