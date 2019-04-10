APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 23,100 HNI Corp (HNI)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in HNI by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HNI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.93 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HNI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

