APG Asset Management N.V. Has $346,000 Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of China Yuchai International worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.34. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

